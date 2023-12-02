The Denver Nuggets (14-6), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, will try to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Sacramento Kings (10-7). This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Nuggets Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-4.5) 231.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-4.5) 231 -178 +150 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs Nuggets Additional Info

Kings vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Kings have a -10 scoring differential, putting up 116.1 points per game (10th in the league) and allowing 116.7 (21st in the NBA).

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 4.6 points per game (posting 114.4 points per game, 14th in league, and giving up 109.8 per outing, seventh in NBA) and have a +92 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 230.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 226.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Sacramento has put together a 9-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Denver has put together an 8-12-0 ATS record so far this season.

Kings Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG De'Aaron Fox 28.5 -111 30.7 Domantas Sabonis 17.5 -120 18.7

Kings and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +2000 - Nuggets +425 +240 -

