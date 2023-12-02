Kings vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Denver Nuggets (14-6), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, will try to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Sacramento Kings (10-7). This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kings vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kings (-4.5)
|231.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Kings (-4.5)
|231
|-178
|+150
Kings vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Kings vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Kings vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Nuggets Prediction
|Kings vs Nuggets Injury Report
Kings vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Kings have a -10 scoring differential, putting up 116.1 points per game (10th in the league) and allowing 116.7 (21st in the NBA).
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 4.6 points per game (posting 114.4 points per game, 14th in league, and giving up 109.8 per outing, seventh in NBA) and have a +92 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 230.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to score 226.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Sacramento has put together a 9-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Denver has put together an 8-12-0 ATS record so far this season.
Kings Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|De'Aaron Fox
|28.5
|-111
|30.7
|Domantas Sabonis
|17.5
|-120
|18.7
Kings and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+4000
|+2000
|-
|Nuggets
|+425
|+240
|-
