Keyonte George could make a big impact for the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET, against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In his last time out, a 101-90 loss to the Timberwolves, George put up 12 points and four assists.

With prop bets in place for George, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Keyonte George Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 9.9 12.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.9 Assists 6.5 4.9 5.8 PRA -- 17.9 22 PR -- 13 16.2 3PM 2.5 1.6 2.0



Keyonte George Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 10.0% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.1 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.6 threes per game, or 11.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

George's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 102.3 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.4 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

Conceding 111.6 points per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Trail Blazers concede 45.1 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 26.1 assists per game.

The Trail Blazers are the second-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 10.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keyonte George vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 34 16 3 7 3 0 1 11/14/2023 26 15 4 7 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.