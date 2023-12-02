The Sacramento Kings, with Kevin Huerter, take on the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Huerter had seven points and five assists in his previous game, which ended in a 131-117 loss against the Clippers.

In this piece we'll break down Huerter's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.8 15.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.6 4.4 Assists 2.5 3.1 3.5 PRA -- 20.5 23.7 PR -- 17.4 20.2 3PM 2.5 2.5 3.2



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.8 per contest.

He's connected on 2.5 threes per game, or 16.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Huerter's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 99.9 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.6.

The Nuggets concede 109.8 points per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

The Nuggets give up 42.3 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have conceded 24.8 per game, seventh in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 10.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 21 12 1 3 2 1 1 12/28/2022 18 6 2 1 2 0 1 12/27/2022 37 21 4 1 3 0 2

