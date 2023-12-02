Will Kaedan Korczak Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 2?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Kaedan Korczak score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kaedan Korczak score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Korczak stats and insights
- Korczak has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Korczak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:19
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/27/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:34
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|15:54
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/17/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|19:31
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.