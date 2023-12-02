The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Kaedan Korczak score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kaedan Korczak score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Korczak stats and insights

Korczak has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Korczak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:19 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 2-1 OT 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 3-2 SO 10/27/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:16 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 17:34 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:54 Away W 5-3 10/17/2023 Stars 2 1 1 19:31 Home W 3-2 SO 10/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:37 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.