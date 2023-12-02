The Vegas Golden Knights, Jonathan Marchessault among them, play the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Marchessault's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault has averaged 17:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In Marchessault's 24 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 10 of 24 games this year, Marchessault has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Marchessault has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 24 games played.

Marchessault's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 24 Games 3 14 Points 1 9 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

