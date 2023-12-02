Should you bet on Jonathan Marchessault to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marchessault stats and insights

  • In six of 24 games this season, Marchessault has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has taken two shots in one game against the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
  • Marchessault has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
  • Marchessault's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 17:53 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 3 2 1 19:13 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 22:02 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:20 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:55 Home W 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.