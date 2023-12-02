The Utah Jazz, John Collins included, take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 101-90 loss against the Timberwolves, Collins tallied nine points and 12 rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Collins' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.3 13.9 Rebounds 7.5 8.4 8.2 Assists -- 0.8 0.6 PRA -- 23.5 22.7 PR -- 22.7 22.1 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Collins's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

John Collins Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 12.4% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.3 per contest.

Collins is averaging 3.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Collins' Jazz average 103.4 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 102.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers are 10th in the NBA, giving up 111.6 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 45.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers are 17th in the NBA, conceding 26.1 per game.

The Trail Blazers give up 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

John Collins vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 32 12 11 1 0 0 0 11/14/2023 32 14 10 2 2 3 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.