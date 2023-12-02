Delta Center is where the Utah Jazz (6-13) and Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) will match up on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET. John Collins and Jerami Grant are players to watch for the Jazz and Trail Blazers, respectively.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: KJZZ, ROOT Sports NW+

KJZZ, ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz's Last Game

On Thursday, in their last game, the Jazz fell to the Timberwolves 101-90. With 16 points, Simone Fontecchio was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Simone Fontecchio 16 5 5 1 0 2 Collin Sexton 14 3 4 0 0 1 Ochai Agbaji 13 6 3 4 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz Players to Watch

Collins puts up 14.3 points, 8.4 boards and 0.8 assists per contest, making 48.1% of shots from the field and 41.4% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Keyonte George puts up 9.9 points, 3.1 boards and 4.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk averages 7.6 points, 5.5 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 58.1% from the floor.

Talen Horton-Tucker puts up 9.0 points, 2.9 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 36.6% from the field and 28.8% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 boards per game.

Watch Collins, Grant and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM John Collins 13.9 8.2 0.6 0.5 1.1 1.7 Jordan Clarkson 16.3 2.4 3.9 0.8 0.1 1.8 Keyonte George 12.3 3.9 5.8 0.7 0.1 2.0 Lauri Markkanen 14.0 5.1 0.1 1.0 0.7 1.2 Collin Sexton 11.4 2.9 3.8 0.8 0.3 1.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.