Bookmakers have set player props for John Collins, Jerami Grant and others when the Utah Jazz host the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+

KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: +102)

The 15.5 points prop bet over/under set for Collins on Saturday is 1.2 more than his season scoring average (14.3).

His per-game rebound average of 8.4 is 0.9 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (7.5).

Collins has knocked down 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Saturday.

Get Collins gear at Fanatics!

Keyonte George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +108) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +114)

The 15.5-point prop bet for Keyonte George on Saturday is 5.6 higher than his scoring average on the season (9.9).

His rebounding average -- 3.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (3.5).

George has collected 4.9 assists per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet on Saturday (6.5).

He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -143) 2.5 (Over: -120)

Saturday's over/under for Grant is 23.5 points, 0.7 more than his season average.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).

Grant's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: +102)

The 13.1 points Deandre Ayton has scored per game this season is 1.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (14.5).

He has averaged 10.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (10.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.