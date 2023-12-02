The Utah Jazz (6-13) host the Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) in a matchup of Northwest Division rivals at Delta Center on December 2, 2023. This is the third matchup between the teams this season.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

Utah has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.

The 111.7 points per game the Jazz average are only 0.1 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (111.6).

Utah has a 5-6 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz are scoring 119.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 104.4 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Utah is surrendering 117.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 120.2.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Jazz have fared better when playing at home this season, draining 15 treys per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 12.8 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.

Jazz Injuries