The Utah Jazz (6-13) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) at Delta Center on Saturday, December 2 at 9:30 PM ET.

The Jazz enter this contest following a 101-90 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday. Simone Fontecchio scored a team-best 16 points for the Jazz in the loss.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lauri Markkanen PF Out Hamstring 23.7 8.7 1.1 Kris Dunn PG Out Personal 3.6 1.8 1.9 Jordan Clarkson SG Out Thigh 17.8 3.3 4.9

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb), Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee), Ishmail Wainright: Out (Knee)

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+

