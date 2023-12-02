Jazz vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (6-13) are at home in Northwest Division action against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. The Jazz are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's point total is 221.5.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Jazz
|-1.5
|221.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- In 13 of 19 games this season, Utah and its opponents have combined to total more than 221.5 points.
- Utah's outings this year have an average total of 230.5, 9.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Jazz are 10-9-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Utah has been favored three times and won two of those games.
- This season, Utah has won two of its three games when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Jazz have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Jazz
|13
|68.4%
|111.7
|216.4
|118.7
|230.3
|229.4
|Trail Blazers
|9
|50%
|104.7
|216.4
|111.6
|230.3
|223.2
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- The Jazz have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in their past 10 contests.
- Three of Jazz's last 10 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Utah has fared better when playing at home, covering seven times in nine home games, and three times in 10 road games.
- The 111.7 points per game the Jazz record are only 0.1 more points than the Trail Blazers allow (111.6).
- Utah is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|10-9
|2-1
|10-9
|Trail Blazers
|9-9
|9-9
|7-11
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Jazz
|Trail Blazers
|111.7
|104.7
|21
|30
|7-4
|1-0
|5-6
|1-0
|118.7
|111.6
|25
|10
|3-0
|6-3
|2-1
|5-4
