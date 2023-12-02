The Utah Jazz (4-9) are home in Northwest Division action against the Portland Trail Blazers (3-10) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. This is the second contest between these teams this year.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: KJZZ, ROOT Sports NW+

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Jazz Games

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen posts 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

John Collins posts 13.0 points, 11.0 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Clarkson averages 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, shooting 38.5% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kelly Olynyk puts up 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Keyonte George averages 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe is putting up 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He's also sinking 44.0% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon this year.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 8.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Deandre Ayton this season.

The Trail Blazers are getting 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Jerami Grant this year.

The Trail Blazers are receiving 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Jabari Walker this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Jazz Trail Blazers 116.8 Points Avg. 102.9 122.0 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 46.0% Field Goal % 42.8% 37.0% Three Point % 30.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.