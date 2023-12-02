Northwest Division foes meet when the Utah Jazz (6-13) host the Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) at Delta Center, tipping off at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Trail Blazers are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+

KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 113 - Trail Blazers 110

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Jazz (- 1.5)

Jazz (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-2.5)

Jazz (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.4

The Jazz sport a 10-9-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 9-9-0 mark of the Trail Blazers.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Utah is 2-1 against the spread compared to the 9-9 ATS record Portland racks up as a 1.5-point underdog.

Portland and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 38.9% of the time this season (seven out of 18). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (10 out of 19).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Jazz are 2-1, while the Trail Blazers are 6-12 as moneyline underdogs.

Jazz Performance Insights

This year, the Jazz are posting 111.7 points per game (21st-ranked in NBA) and surrendering 118.7 points per contest (25th-ranked).

Utah ranks third-best in the NBA by pulling down 46.8 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks seventh in the league (42.4 allowed per contest).

The Jazz are delivering 26.6 assists per game, which ranks them eighth in the NBA in 2023-24.

While Utah is in the bottom five in the NBA in turnovers per game with 16.9 (worst), it ranks 23rd in the league with 12.4 forced turnovers per contest.

The Jazz are sinking 13.8 treys per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) this year, while sporting a 35.9% three-point percentage (17th-ranked).

