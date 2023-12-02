The Utah Jazz (6-13) are home in Northwest Division action versus the Portland Trail Blazers (6-12) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. This is the third contest between these squads this season.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+

KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jazz Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Jazz (-1.5) 220.5 -130 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jazz (-2) 220 -126 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jazz vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Jazz's -133 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 111.7 points per game (21st in the NBA) while allowing 118.7 per outing (25th in the league).

The Trail Blazers' -123 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 104.7 points per game (30th in NBA) while giving up 111.6 per contest (10th in league).

These teams average 216.4 points per game combined, 4.1 less than this game's total.

These teams surrender 230.3 points per game combined, 9.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Utah is 10-9-0 ATS this season.

Portland has compiled a 9-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Jazz and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +50000 +30000 - Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 -

