Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Looking to wager on Eichel's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Jack Eichel vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Eichel has averaged 20:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Eichel has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

Eichel has a point in 16 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Eichel has an assist in 12 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 71.4% that Eichel hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.

Eichel Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 24 Games 3 24 Points 2 9 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

