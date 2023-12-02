Will Jack Eichel score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Eichel stats and insights

In eight of 24 games this season, Eichel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Eichel has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.

Eichel averages 4.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.0%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Eichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 15:07 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 22:00 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:14 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 21:50 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 25:26 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:29 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:22 Home W 5-0

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

