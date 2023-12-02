Will Jack Eichel Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 2?
Will Jack Eichel score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)
Eichel stats and insights
- In eight of 24 games this season, Eichel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Capitals this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Eichel has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.
- Eichel averages 4.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.0%.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Eichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|3
|1
|2
|15:07
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|22:00
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:14
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|21:50
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|1
|2
|25:26
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|23:29
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Home
|W 5-0
Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
