The Vegas Golden Knights, Ivan Barbashev among them, play the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to bet on Barbashev's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Barbashev has averaged 14:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

In five of 24 games this year, Barbashev has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Barbashev has registered a point in a game six times this season over 24 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Barbashev has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 24 games played.

Barbashev's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Barbashev has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 24 Games 2 8 Points 1 5 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.