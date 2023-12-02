Can we anticipate Ivan Barbashev finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights face off with the Washington Capitals at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Barbashev stats and insights

In five of 24 games this season, Barbashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Barbashev has scored one goal on the power play.

Barbashev averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.2%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Barbashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 10:53 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:05 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:19 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:51 Home W 5-0

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

