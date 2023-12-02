Will Ivan Barbashev Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 2?
Can we anticipate Ivan Barbashev finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights face off with the Washington Capitals at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Barbashev stats and insights
- In five of 24 games this season, Barbashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken three shots in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Barbashev has scored one goal on the power play.
- Barbashev averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.2%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Barbashev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|10:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:09
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:19
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.