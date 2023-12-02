Harrison Barnes and his Sacramento Kings teammates will take the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 29, Barnes put up nine points and four assists in a 131-117 loss versus the Clippers.

With prop bets in place for Barnes, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.4 11.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.6 Assists -- 1.6 2.0 PRA -- 17.2 17.3 PR -- 15.6 15.3 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Barnes's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Nuggets

Barnes is responsible for attempting 9.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 12.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

The Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.6. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 99.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked seventh in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per game.

The Nuggets give up 42.3 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are seventh in the league, allowing 24.8 per contest.

The Nuggets concede 10.7 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Harrison Barnes vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 18 17 0 0 5 0 0 12/28/2022 24 8 2 2 0 0 1 12/27/2022 33 13 8 1 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.