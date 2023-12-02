Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Capitals on December 2, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Jack Eichel, Alexander Ovechkin and others on the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals before their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Capitals Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Eichel is Vegas' leading contributor with 24 points. He has nine goals and 15 assists this season.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|8
|at Stars
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|4
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
William Karlsson has 11 goals and 11 assists to total 22 points (0.9 per game).
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Mark Stone has six goals and 14 assists for Vegas.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Stars
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Ovechkin's 14 points are important for Washington. He has five goals and nine assists in 20 games.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|5
|at Kings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sharks
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 22
|0
|0
|0
|4
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
John Carlson has collected 13 points this season, with one goal and 12 assists.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Kings
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 22
|0
|2
|2
|7
