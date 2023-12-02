You can find player prop bet odds for Jack Eichel, Alexander Ovechkin and others on the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals before their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Eichel is Vegas' leading contributor with 24 points. He has nine goals and 15 assists this season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 30 1 2 3 6 at Oilers Nov. 28 0 1 1 2 at Flames Nov. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 8 at Stars Nov. 22 1 0 1 4

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

William Karlsson has 11 goals and 11 assists to total 22 points (0.9 per game).

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 30 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 at Flames Nov. 27 1 0 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Stars Nov. 22 0 0 0 4

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Mark Stone has six goals and 14 assists for Vegas.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 30 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Nov. 28 1 0 1 3 at Flames Nov. 27 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 25 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 22 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Ovechkin's 14 points are important for Washington. He has five goals and nine assists in 20 games.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 5 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 2 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Sabres Nov. 22 0 0 0 4

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

John Carlson has collected 13 points this season, with one goal and 12 assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 2 at Kings Nov. 29 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Nov. 24 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 22 0 2 2 7

