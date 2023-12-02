Golden Knights vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:46 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Following Tom Wilson's three-goal performance in the Washington Capitals' 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the Capitals (12-6-2) hit the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights (15-5-4) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-190)
|Capitals (+155)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have put together a 10-8 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Vegas has gone 7-2 (winning 77.8%).
- The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this matchup.
- Vegas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 10 of 24 games this season.
Golden Knights vs Capitals Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Capitals Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Capitals Player Props
Golden Knights vs. Capitals Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|75 (7th)
|Goals
|49 (31st)
|57 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|55 (3rd)
|18 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (32nd)
|10 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (11th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas is 3-6-0 against the spread, and 4-3-3 overall, in its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 contests, Vegas went over three times.
- The average amount of goals in the Golden Knights' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 1.5 lower than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights offense's 75 total goals (3.1 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the best squads in league play, giving up only 57 goals to rank fifth.
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +18 this season.
