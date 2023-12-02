Following Tom Wilson's three-goal performance in the Washington Capitals' 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks, the Capitals (12-6-2) hit the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights (15-5-4) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-190) Capitals (+155) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have put together a 10-8 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Vegas has gone 7-2 (winning 77.8%).

The Golden Knights have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this matchup.

Vegas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 10 of 24 games this season.

Golden Knights vs Capitals Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 75 (7th) Goals 49 (31st) 57 (5th) Goals Allowed 55 (3rd) 18 (9th) Power Play Goals 5 (32nd) 10 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (11th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas is 3-6-0 against the spread, and 4-3-3 overall, in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Vegas went over three times.

The average amount of goals in the Golden Knights' past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 1.5 lower than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights offense's 75 total goals (3.1 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the best squads in league play, giving up only 57 goals to rank fifth.

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +18 this season.

