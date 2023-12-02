Golden Knights vs. Capitals December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Washington Capitals on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena -- starting at 10:00 PM ET -- are the Golden Knights' Jack Eichel and the Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin.
Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-225)
- Total: 6
- TV: MNMT,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- Eichel is one of Vegas' top contributors (24 points), via amassed nine goals and 15 assists.
- William Karlsson has picked up 22 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 11 assists.
- Mark Stone's total of 20 points is via six goals and 14 assists.
- Logan Thompson (5-3-2) has a goals against average of 2.5 on the season. His .915% save percentage ranks 18th in the NHL.
Capitals Players to Watch
- Ovechkin's five goals and nine assists in 20 games give him 14 points on the season.
- Washington's John Carlson has posted 13 total points (0.7 per game), with one goal and 12 assists.
- This season, Tom Wilson has seven goals and five assists for Vegas.
- In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a record of 5-2-0 in seven games this season, conceding 16 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 225 saves and a .934 save percentage, third-best in the league.
Golden Knights vs. Capitals Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|18th
|3.13
|Goals Scored
|2.45
|31st
|2nd
|2.38
|Goals Allowed
|2.75
|8th
|10th
|31.8
|Shots
|28.2
|29th
|12th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|19th
|13th
|21.18%
|Power Play %
|8.47%
|32nd
|6th
|86.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.95%
|14th
