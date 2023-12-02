Two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Washington Capitals on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena -- starting at 10:00 PM ET -- are the Golden Knights' Jack Eichel and the Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Eichel is one of Vegas' top contributors (24 points), via amassed nine goals and 15 assists.

William Karlsson has picked up 22 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 11 assists.

Mark Stone's total of 20 points is via six goals and 14 assists.

Logan Thompson (5-3-2) has a goals against average of 2.5 on the season. His .915% save percentage ranks 18th in the NHL.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Capitals Players to Watch

Ovechkin's five goals and nine assists in 20 games give him 14 points on the season.

Washington's John Carlson has posted 13 total points (0.7 per game), with one goal and 12 assists.

This season, Tom Wilson has seven goals and five assists for Vegas.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a record of 5-2-0 in seven games this season, conceding 16 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 225 saves and a .934 save percentage, third-best in the league.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 18th 3.13 Goals Scored 2.45 31st 2nd 2.38 Goals Allowed 2.75 8th 10th 31.8 Shots 28.2 29th 12th 29.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 19th 13th 21.18% Power Play % 8.47% 32nd 6th 86.3% Penalty Kill % 80.95% 14th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.