The Washington Capitals (12-6-2) go on the road to take on the Vegas Golden Knights (15-5-4) after Tom Wilson recorded a hat trick in the Capitals' 5-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks. The contest on Saturday starts at 10:00 PM ET on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have recorded a 4-3-3 record after scoring 25 total goals (seven power-play goals on 36 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 19.4%). Their opponents have scored a combined 22 goals in those games.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we predict to emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-225)

Golden Knights (-225) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights vs Capitals Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (15-5-4 overall) have a 4-4-8 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Vegas is 3-0-3 (nine points) in its six games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Golden Knights scored just one goal, they finished 0-1-1.

Vegas has taken six points from the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (3-1-0 record).

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals 15 times, and are 12-0-3 in those games (to register 27 points).

In the seven games when Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 5-0-2 record (12 points).

In the 12 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 7-5-0 (14 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Golden Knights finished 7-0-4 in those contests (18 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 18th 3.13 Goals Scored 2.45 31st 2nd 2.38 Goals Allowed 2.75 8th 11th 31.8 Shots 28.2 29th 13th 29.8 Shots Allowed 30.7 19th 13th 21.18% Power Play % 8.47% 32nd 6th 86.3% Penalty Kill % 80.95% 14th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.