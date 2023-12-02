The Vegas Golden Knights (15-5-4) are heavily favored on their home ice against the Washington Capitals (12-6-2) on Saturday, December 2. The Golden Knights are -225 on the moneyline to win over the Capitals (+180) in the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Washington's games this season have had more than 6 goals seven of 20 times.

The Golden Knights have won 55.6% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (10-8).

The Capitals have been the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 50.0%, of those games.

Vegas is 5-2 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).

Washington has played with moneyline odds of +180 or longer in two games this season, and won both.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 3-6 3-7-0 6.2 2.5 2.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.5 2.2 7 19.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 5-5 4-6-0 6.2 3 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3 2.5 2 7.1% Record as ML Favorite 2-5 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

