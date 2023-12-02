Tom Wilson scored a hat trick for the Washington Capitals in their most recent game, and next up is a meeting with the Vegas Golden Knights, on Saturday in Paradise.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Golden Knights-Capitals matchup on MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs Capitals Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/14/2023 Capitals Golden Knights 3-0 WAS

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 57 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.

The Golden Knights' 75 total goals (3.1 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 24 9 15 24 16 26 46.3% William Karlsson 24 11 11 22 11 14 58.5% Mark Stone 24 6 14 20 14 23 0% Shea Theodore 20 4 14 18 13 10 - Michael Amadio 24 4 10 14 6 10 52.8%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 55 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is third in the league.

The Capitals have 49 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Capitals are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.

Capitals Key Players