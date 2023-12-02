Golden Knights vs. Capitals Injury Report Today - December 2
The Vegas Golden Knights' (15-5-4) injury report has two players listed heading into a Saturday, December 2 matchup with the Washington Capitals (12-6-2) at T-Mobile Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Alec Martinez
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Shea Theodore
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Golden Knights Season Insights
- Vegas' 75 total goals (3.1 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.
- They have the league's fourth-best goal differential at +18.
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals' 49 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
- Washington gives up 2.8 goals per game (55 total), the third-fewest in the NHL.
- Their -6 goal differential is 21st in the league.
Golden Knights vs. Capitals Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-225)
|Capitals (+180)
|6
