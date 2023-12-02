The Vegas Golden Knights' (15-5-4) injury report has two players listed heading into a Saturday, December 2 matchup with the Washington Capitals (12-6-2) at T-Mobile Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alec Martinez D Questionable Lower Body Shea Theodore D Out Upper Body

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip T.J. Oshie RW Out Upper Body

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Golden Knights Season Insights

Vegas' 75 total goals (3.1 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

They have the league's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals' 49 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

Washington gives up 2.8 goals per game (55 total), the third-fewest in the NHL.

Their -6 goal differential is 21st in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-225) Capitals (+180) 6

