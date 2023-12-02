Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings take on the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Sabonis, in his most recent game (November 29 loss against the Clippers), put up 11 points.

In this piece we'll break down Sabonis' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.7 19.6 Rebounds 11.5 11.6 10.8 Assists 6.5 6.9 7.5 PRA -- 37.2 37.9 PR -- 30.3 30.4



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Sabonis has made 7.1 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 17.1% of his team's total makes.

Sabonis' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 99.9 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.6 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 109.8 points per game, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

The Nuggets concede 42.3 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are ranked seventh in the league, giving up 24.8 per game.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 19 14 9 5 0 2 0 12/28/2022 38 31 10 5 2 1 1

