De'Aaron Fox and his Sacramento Kings teammates take on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 131-117 loss to the Clippers, Fox put up 40 points.

In this piece we'll examine Fox's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 27.5 30.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 Assists 5.5 5.8 PRA -- 41.3 PR -- 35.5 3PM 2.5 3.1



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Nuggets

Fox has taken 22.2 shots per game this season and made 10.8 per game, which account for 17.4% and 18.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 8.5 threes per game, or 14.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 28th in possessions per game with 103.6. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 99.9 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the seventh-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets have given up 42.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

Conceding 24.8 assists per game, the Nuggets are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 10.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 18 13 2 3 1 0 0 12/28/2022 37 31 2 13 2 0 1 12/27/2022 30 26 1 4 3 0 0

