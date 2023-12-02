Liberty, New Mexico State, Week 14 CUSA Football Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the CUSA entering Week 14 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.
CUSA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Liberty
- Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 13-0
- Odds to Win CUSA: -375
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 127th
- Last Game: W 42-28 vs UTEP
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: New Mexico State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
2. New Mexico State
- Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 9-4
- Odds to Win CUSA: +500
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 125th
- Last Game: W 20-17 vs Jacksonville State
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Liberty
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
3. Jacksonville State
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Overall Rank: 66th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 120th
- Last Game: L 20-17 vs New Mexico State
4. Western Kentucky
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win CUSA: +600
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 93rd
- Last Game: W 41-28 vs Florida International
5. Middle Tennessee
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win CUSA: +8000
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 83rd
- Last Game: L 23-20 vs Sam Houston
6. Sam Houston
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 105th
- Last Game: W 23-20 vs Middle Tennessee
7. UTEP
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win CUSA: +15000
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 82nd
- Last Game: L 42-28 vs Liberty
8. Louisiana Tech
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win CUSA: +20000
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 99th
- Last Game: L 56-17 vs Jacksonville State
9. Florida International
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win CUSA: +25000
- Overall Rank: 130th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 117th
- Last Game: L 41-28 vs Western Kentucky
