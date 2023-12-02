Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:32 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Clark County, Nevada, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clark County School District at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM PT on December 2
- Location: RENO, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jesuit High School at Bishop Gorman Catholic High School
- Game Time: 11:45 AM PT on December 2
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
