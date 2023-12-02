High school basketball is on the schedule today in Clark County, Nevada, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clark County School District at Douglas High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM PT on December 2

10:00 AM PT on December 2 Location: RENO, NV

RENO, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Jesuit High School at Bishop Gorman Catholic High School