Chandler Stephenson will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals face off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Prop bets for Stephenson in that upcoming Golden Knights-Capitals matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Stephenson has averaged 15:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Stephenson has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 20 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Stephenson has a point in seven games this season (out of 20), including multiple points three times.

Stephenson has had an assist in a game seven times this season over 20 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Stephenson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Stephenson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 20 Games 3 11 Points 3 2 Goals 0 9 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.