For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Chandler Stephenson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

In two of 20 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Stephenson has picked up four assists on the power play.

Stephenson's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Stephenson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:49 Away W 4-1 11/28/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:32 Away L 4-3 OT 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:40 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 5-2

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

