On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Ben Hutton going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ben Hutton score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Hutton stats and insights

  • Hutton has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Capitals this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Hutton has no points on the power play.
  • Hutton's shooting percentage is 3.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Hutton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:12 Away W 4-1
11/28/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 15:34 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:34 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:07 Away W 2-1 OT
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:53 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:20 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:41 Home L 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

