Will Ben Hutton Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 2?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Ben Hutton going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Hutton stats and insights
- Hutton has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Capitals this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Hutton has no points on the power play.
- Hutton's shooting percentage is 3.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Hutton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|L 4-1
Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
