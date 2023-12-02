Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights will play the Washington Capitals at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at T-Mobile Arena. Prop bets for Pietrangelo in that upcoming Golden Knights-Capitals matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 18:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Pietrangelo has a goal in one of his 19 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Pietrangelo has a point in seven of 19 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Pietrangelo has an assist in seven of 19 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Pietrangelo's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Pietrangelo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 55 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 19 Games 3 11 Points 5 1 Goals 0 10 Assists 5

