Will Alex Pietrangelo Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 2?
Should you wager on Alex Pietrangelo to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Pietrangelo stats and insights
- Pietrangelo has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (one shot).
- Pietrangelo has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He has a 2.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 55 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Pietrangelo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|24:03
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|28:20
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|24:04
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|25:29
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|24:01
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:17
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:51
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|3
|1
|2
|22:30
|Home
|W 5-0
Golden Knights vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
