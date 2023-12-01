The Phoenix Suns (11-7) play the Denver Nuggets (13-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Footprint Center. Kevin Durant of the Suns and Michael Porter Jr. of the Nuggets are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Suns vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, ALT

Suns' Last Game

The Suns dropped their most recent game to the Raptors, 112-105, on Wednesday. Durant was their top scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 30 4 6 1 0 2 Jusuf Nurkic 19 14 6 0 2 1 Eric Gordon 10 1 1 1 0 2

Nuggets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nuggets defeated the Rockets on Wednesday, 134-124. Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 32 points (and contributed 15 assists and 10 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 32 10 15 1 0 1 Michael Porter Jr. 30 10 5 1 0 7 Jamal Murray 16 6 6 0 0 3

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Durant's numbers for the season are 31.3 points, 5.5 assists and 6.9 boards per contest, shooting 51.8% from the floor and 49.3% from beyond the arc (third in league), with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 4.0 assists and 9.3 boards per game.

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 27.3 points, 8.5 assists and 5.4 boards per game.

Eric Gordon posts 14.6 points, 2.1 boards and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Jordan Goodwin puts up 6.4 points, 3.6 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic's averages for the season are 29.0 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists, making 57.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Porter contributes with 17.6 points per game, plus 7.9 boards and 1.6 assists.

Reggie Jackson averages 12.9 points, 2.5 boards and 4.4 assists, making 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 11.1 points, 1.9 boards and 2.6 assists, making 45.0% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Christian Braun averages 8.8 points, 4.3 boards and 1.9 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 26.0 12.1 9.4 1.1 0.6 1.1 Kevin Durant PHO 26.7 5.7 5.1 0.4 0.8 2.6 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 19.0 7.9 1.3 0.5 0.6 3.6 Devin Booker PHO 21.0 3.9 6.4 0.6 0.5 1.2 Reggie Jackson DEN 15.9 3.4 4.9 0.6 0.4 1.7 Jusuf Nurkic PHO 11.3 9.3 3.4 0.7 1.6 0.6

