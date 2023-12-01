The Stanford Cardinal and the San Diego State Aztecs hit the court for the only game on the college basketball slate on Friday that include MWC teams.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MWC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Stanford Cardinal at San Diego State Aztecs 2:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1 Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow MWC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!