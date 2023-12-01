Friday's game that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (5-2) versus the DePaul Blue Demons (1-5) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 75-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa State. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on December 1.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

DePaul vs. Iowa State Game Info & Odds

DePaul vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 75, DePaul 65

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Iowa State

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-9.9)

Iowa State (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

DePaul is 1-4-0 against the spread, while Iowa State's ATS record this season is 4-3-0. The Blue Demons have a 2-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Cyclones have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have a -31 scoring differential, falling short by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 70 points per game to rank 274th in college basketball and are giving up 75.2 per outing to rank 262nd in college basketball.

The 27.8 rebounds per game DePaul averages rank 345th in the country, and are 6.4 fewer than the 34.2 its opponents grab per outing.

DePaul hits 7 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) at a 36.2% rate (89th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 its opponents make while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

The Blue Demons' 88.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 280th in college basketball, and the 94.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 287th in college basketball.

DePaul and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Blue Demons commit 13.2 per game (266th in college basketball) and force 13 (127th in college basketball action).

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones outscore opponents by 24.7 points per game (posting 80.6 points per game, 78th in college basketball, and allowing 55.9 per contest, fourth in college basketball) and have a +173 scoring differential.

The 35.1 rebounds per game Iowa State accumulates rank 110th in the nation, nine more than the 26.1 its opponents collect.

Iowa State connects on 1.6 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6 (284th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

Iowa State has committed 9.9 turnovers per game (51st in college basketball), 7.8 fewer than the 17.7 it forces (eighth in college basketball).

