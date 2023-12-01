Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:33 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
If you live in Clark County, Nevada and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Christian Brothers High School at Clark County School District
- Game Time: 3:45 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Gorman Catholic High School at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western High School at Sunrise Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:25 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coronado High School at Las Vegas High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Moapa Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Overton, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
