If you live in Clark County, Nevada and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Christian Brothers High School at Clark County School District

Game Time: 3:45 PM PT on December 1

3:45 PM PT on December 1 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Gorman Catholic High School at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 1

5:30 PM PT on December 1 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Western High School at Sunrise Mountain High School

Game Time: 6:25 PM PT on December 1

6:25 PM PT on December 1 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Coronado High School at Las Vegas High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 1

6:30 PM PT on December 1 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Moapa Valley High School