Will Zach Whitecloud Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 30?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Zach Whitecloud a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Whitecloud stats and insights
- Whitecloud is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
- Whitecloud has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.