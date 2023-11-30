For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Zach Whitecloud a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Zach Whitecloud score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Whitecloud stats and insights

  • Whitecloud is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
  • Whitecloud has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

