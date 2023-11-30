The Vegas Golden Knights, William Karlsson included, will face the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Karlsson's props? Here is some information to help you.

William Karlsson vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 17:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

Karlsson has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

Karlsson has a point in 15 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 10 of 23 games this year, Karlsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Karlsson goes over his points over/under is 58.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +34.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 23 Games 3 21 Points 2 10 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

