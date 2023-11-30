High school basketball competition in Washoe County, Nevada is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on November 30

12:00 AM PT on November 30 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Vacaville High School at Spanish Springs High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on November 30

2:00 PM PT on November 30 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

South Tahoe High School at Damonte Ranch High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on November 30

5:00 PM PT on November 30 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Hug High School at Fernley High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on November 30

5:30 PM PT on November 30 Location: Fernley, NV

Fernley, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Excel Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 30

7:00 PM PT on November 30 Location: Sparks, NV

Sparks, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Clark County School District at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on November 30

7:15 PM PT on November 30 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Boulder City High School at Pyramid Lake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 30

7:30 PM PT on November 30 Location: Nixon, NV

Nixon, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Damonte Ranch High School at Oakmont High School