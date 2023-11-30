Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washoe County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:33 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Washoe County, Nevada is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Washoe County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on November 30
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vacaville High School at Spanish Springs High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Tahoe High School at Damonte Ranch High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hug High School at Fernley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Fernley, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Excel Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clark County School District at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Reno, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boulder City High School at Pyramid Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Nixon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Damonte Ranch High School at Oakmont High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Marysville, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
