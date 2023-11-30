Will Paul Cotter Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 30?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Paul Cotter a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Cotter stats and insights
- In three of 23 games this season, Cotter has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
- Cotter has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- Cotter's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Cotter recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|9:42
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/27/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:00
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/16/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:58
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|6:05
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|Home
|L 4-1
Golden Knights vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
