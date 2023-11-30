For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Paul Cotter a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

  • In three of 23 games this season, Cotter has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
  • Cotter has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
  • Cotter's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Cotter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:42 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:32 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:21 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:00 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:11 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:58 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:58 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 6:05 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:05 Home L 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

