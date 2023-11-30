Can we count on Nicolas Roy finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights face off with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Roy stats and insights

  • In three of 14 games this season, Roy has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
  • Roy has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Roy averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 17:57 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:47 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:32 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:04 Away W 6-5
10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:10 Home W 3-2
10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:13 Away W 5-3
10/19/2023 Jets 1 1 0 13:20 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.