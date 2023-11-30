Can we count on Nicolas Roy finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights face off with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

In three of 14 games this season, Roy has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.

Roy has picked up two assists on the power play.

Roy averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 17:57 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:31 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:47 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:32 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:04 Away W 6-5 10/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:10 Home W 3-2 10/21/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:13 Away W 5-3 10/19/2023 Jets 1 1 0 13:20 Away W 5-3

Golden Knights vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

