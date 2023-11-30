On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Michael Amadio going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Amadio stats and insights

Amadio has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Amadio has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Amadio's shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Amadio recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 13:55 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 1 0 1 12:50 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:55 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 1 1 0 11:43 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:52 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 14:35 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:33 Home L 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

