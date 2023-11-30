Mark Stone will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Stone in that upcoming Golden Knights-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mark Stone vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:19 per game on the ice, is -8.

Stone has scored a goal in five of 23 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Stone has a point in 12 of 23 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Stone has an assist in nine of 23 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Stone's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Stone Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 57 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +34.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 23 Games 2 19 Points 2 6 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

