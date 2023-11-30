Will Mark Stone find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

In five of 23 games this season, Stone has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus six assists.

Stone's shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:59 Away L 5-4 SO 11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 2-0 11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:04 Away W 2-1 OT 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 21:40 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:17 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:03 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:29 Home L 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

