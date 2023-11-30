Keyonte George and the Utah Jazz face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

George, in his last showing, had eight points in a 105-91 loss to the Grizzlies.

With prop bets in place for George, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keyonte George Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.8 11.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.7 Assists 5.5 4.9 6.3 PRA -- 17.8 21.8 PR -- 12.9 15.5 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of George's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Keyonte George Insights vs. the Timberwolves

George has taken 8.6 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 9.4% and 7.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

George is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

George's Jazz average 103.5 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's slowest with 101.8 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves allow 106.2 points per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the fifth-ranked team in the league, allowing 42.0 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves allow 24.2 assists per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have given up 11.6 makes per game, seventh in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Keyonte George vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 27 8 0 4 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.