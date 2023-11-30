Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Kolesar stats and insights

  • Kolesar has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
  • Kolesar has zero points on the power play.
  • Kolesar averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 57 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Kolesar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/28/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 10:24 Away L 5-4 SO
11/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:09 Away L 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:19 Home L 2-0
11/22/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 2-1 OT
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:03 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 10:00 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:10 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:12 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:29 Home L 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

